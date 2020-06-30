ROY HOLLAND, 72, of Wayne, widower of Patsy Holland, died June 28 at his residence. He was retired from the town of Wayne. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Sam Damron Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Roy Holland of Wayne
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.