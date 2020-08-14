RUBY GAY DUDDING, 66, of Wayne, mother of Ruby Endicott of Wayne, Della Dudding of Dunlow and David Dudding of Genoa, died Aug. 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a retired case worker for KVC Behavioral Health. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 16 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home.
Ruby Gay Dudding of Wayne
