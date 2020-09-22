RUTH OSBURN, 94, of Genoa, widow of Charles Osburn, died Sept. 19. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Ruth Osburn of Genoa
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.