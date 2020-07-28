RUTHIE MAE DYER, 78, of East Lynn, W.Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home. Born on June 1, 1942, Ruthie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt to many. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Bobby Gale Dyer, and a son, Robert Mitchell Dyer. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Ruby Brooks, Ernie Brooks, and stepmother Vicie Frasher Brooks. She is loved and remembered by her daughters, Tammy (Roger) Lawhorn and Teresa (Jimmie) Ferguson; grandchildren, T.J. (Briana) Frazier, Brittany (Zach) Roberts, Ashley (Wes) Hay, Jacob Ferguson, Carly Ferguson and Trenton Ferguson; great-grandchildren, Katie, Kinzie, Gatlin, Gaige, Braylen, Lily and Kelton; and special niece, Sherria Lynn (Bart) Pommell. Additionally, she leaves behind many sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will always remember her loving spirit, warm smile and faith in God. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Leston Followay officiating. Burial will follow in the Lucian Miller Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Ruthie Mae Dyer of East Lynn
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.