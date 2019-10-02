S. FRANCES CORNELL, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her residence. Funeral service 7 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Minister David Roach officiating. Private family interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Frances was born September 11, 1925, in Grafton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ernest and Ruth Bunner Wilson. She was a member of the Ceredo Church of Christ for over 60 years and a former sales consultant with Roger’s Jewelers. Frances was the original Uber for numerous people to doctor appointments and other necessary places well into her 80s. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, L. Carl Cornell; two sisters, Ada Louise Bucy and Naomi Perri. She is survived by three precious daughters, Ruth Ann Cornell, Sally Davis (Keith) and Barbara Prince (Paul); four grandsons, Scott Davis (Shelly), Jake Davis (Kathy), Adam Fuller and Tyler Fuller; three great-grandchildren, Jackson Davis, Simon Davis, Brenna Davis. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ceredo Church of Christ P.O. Box 357 Ceredo, W.Va. 25507 or Hospice of Huntington P.O. Box 464 Huntington, W.Va. 25709. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
