SAM ARTHUR ROBINSON, 40, of Kitts Hill, Ohio passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, in Ashland, Ky. Sam was born April 28, 1980, in Huntington, W.Va., to Laura Napier Waddell and the late Darrell “Jimmy” Robinson. He was a professional truck driver for Tri-State Oxygen Company, Ashland, Ky. He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell “Jimmy” Robinson; paternal grandparents, Jennings “OJ” and Eva “OJ Mommy” Robinson; infant brother, Dwayne Phillip Robinson; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Margaret Napier; great-grandparents, Albert and Laura Napier. Sam is survived by his mother, Laura Napier Waddell, formerly of Wayne, W.Va., now living in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; faithful dog, Jake (BDE); sister, Scarlett Robinson of Bear Creek, N.C.; two uncles, Sonny Artis of Huntington, W.Va., and Archie Napier of Huntington, W.Va.; three aunts, Vangie “Danny” Endicott of Lavalette, W.Va., Garnetta Chadwick of Knoxville, Tenn., Shirley (Norman) Prey of Bonita Springs, Fla.; and many cousins. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Interment will be in Haverhill Cemetery, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com or PO Box 265, Franklin Furnace, Ohio 45629
Sam Arthur Robinson of Kitts Hill, Ohio
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.