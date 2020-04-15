SANDRA JEAN HALE, 78, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 25, 1941, at Whitesville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Leslie and Audra Simms. Her beloved husband, William Thomas Hale, also preceded her in death, along with one son, Charles Bing Jr. Survivors include six children, Tamara (Glen) Stephens of Wayne, Sonya (James) Wheeler of Wayne, Charles Kitts II of Wayne, Rhonda (John) Rickman of Lavalette, W.Va., William Hale of Wayne and Jennifer (Chris) Adkins of Lavalette; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and special nephew, Kenneth Sims of Cleveland, Ohio. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation for their care and support. Private graveside services will be held at the Mills Vaughan Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
Sandra Jean Hale of Wayne
