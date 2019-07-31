SCOTT CALDWELL, 40, of Kenova, passed away Friday in Virgie, Ky. He was born October 19, 1978, to Randall Caldwell and Gwendolyn Baker. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Ina Jane Robinson; one niece, Dakotah Tackett. Besides his parents, he is survived by one sister, Amanda (Shawn) Tackett of Virgie, Ky.; one niece, Gracie Tackett, and one nephew, Logan Tackett, both of Virgie, Ky. Scott worked at Chapman Printing Company. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the England Hill Freewill Baptist Church, Catlettsburg, Ky., with Willy May and Justin May officiating. Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, Ky., is assisting the family.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- W.Va. Amateur Notebook: Woodward happy to be back on amateur circuit
- Long-hitting Chris Williams leads State Amateur after one round
- W.Va. governor signs tax break for company amid debt claim
- Over 235,000 voters could be purged from state voter rolls
- Pilot transportation program to launch in October
- Miners block train tracks to protest bankrupt coal company
- One hack, 106 million people: Capital One ensnared by breach
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over 'Medicare for All'
- Judge will reconsider jail sentence for woman who fed strays
- Judge OKs plan to move closed e-school's data to new servers
- AP source: Indians dealing Bauer to Reds, get Puig in deal
- Audit: Ohio State unit didn't report 57 possible felonies
- Key takeaways: Should Democrats go big or get real?
- Going out swinging: Puig brawls again as Reds finish trade