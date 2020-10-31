With deepest sorrow, we announce that SEBASTIAN ROSS CLAYBORNE, our most beloved son, grandson, nephew, family member and friend, passed suddenly on October 28, 2020. Sebastian was born May 9, 2000. He was the son of Tara Ross Clayborne and Okey J. Clayborne III. He was a 2018 Wayne High School graduate and a pipeliner employed by Local Laborer’s Union 1353. Sebastian was a loving son and best friend to his mother, Tara Clayborne. He will be missed every day by all who love him. In addition to his parents, he leaves to cherish his memory his grandparents, Larry Ross “Papaw,” Lucille Pack Gedies “Mimi,” Okey J. Clayborne Jr. “Pappy”; his great-grandmothers, Dorothy Ross, Dot Osburn and Geraldine Pack; his beloved aunt, Christie Ross Hitchcock “Titi,” and cousin, Hunter David Hitchcock, whom Sebastian loved like a brother; his loving girlfriend, Devan Marie Warren; and special friends, Harold, Hailey and Maddie Sturgell. Sebastian was preceded in death by his loving Nana Sheila Ross and his great-grandparents, Emory Osburn, Raymond Ross, Gerald Pack, and Okey and Sue Clayborne. Sebastian loved being a pipeliner, and enjoyed working outside where he was most at home. He and Devan would spend many weekends bowling or shopping for campers for their next adventure, which there were many. Tara and Sebastian spent many summers traveling and exploring. His Mimi made sure he never missed out on adventure. His aunt Titi brought a smile to his face with her laughter. Sebastian loved to hear Hunter play the guitar, and he requested many times for him to play. He loved his grandparents and enjoyed spending his weekends in Radnor with his Nana and Papaw. His Pappy made sure his life was full of fun and laughter. Sebastian was a quiet, kind soul, with the biggest heart and love for everyone! Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Leston Followay and Brother Jeff Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. There will not be a visitation prior to services. Due to COVID-19, the wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed.
Sebastian Ross Clayborne of Wayne
