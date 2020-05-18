SHARRIE ARCHIE MAYNARD PACK, 76, of Wayne, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. Graveside funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va., with Pastor Jeff Lycans officiating. She was born May 3, 1944, at Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Archie and Hercie Maynard. Sharrie worked for many years as a caregiver and was a member of the Wayne Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Pack; three sisters, Henrietta Burke, Erie Milam and infant sister, Ethel Maynard; stepsister, Virginia Frances Ranstad; and stepbrother, Ray Perry. Sharrie is survived by one daughter, Katrina Adkins of Wayne; one son, Erik Pack and wife Erin of Lavalette; four grandchildren, Calep Pack (Raegan Roach), Kelsea Adkins, Simeon Pack and Micah Pack; three stepsisters, Doris Copley (Lafe) of Rittman, Ohio, Karen Maynard of Cleveland, Ohio, and Cheryl Maynard of Prichard, W.Va.; one stepbrother, Gene Perry of Seville, Ohio; and a special cousin, Ellen Maynard Knight of Ranger, W.Va. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
