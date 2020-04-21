STEVEN LEE FERGUSON, 41, of Wayne, father of Leanna Ferguson, Noah Bruce Ferguson, Chelsie Chaney and Nicholas Chaney, both of Genoa, died April 18 at East Lynn. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. April 24, Johnson Cemetery, Dunlow. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
