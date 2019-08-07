SUE RENFRO (nee: Perry), age 75, of Flat Rock, Mich., and formerly of Taylor, Mich., was born to Mitchell and Estella (nee: Blankenship) Perry on December 24, 1943, in East Lynn, West Virginia, and died at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital on July 4, 2019; she was surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of 54 years to Jerry; loving mom of Doretha (Jeff) Brekke and Melissa Emmons; loving mother-in-law of Gordie Graham; proud nanny of Brent, Madison (Tyler Harris), Megan, Heather and Christian; dearest sister of the late Ivan Perry, the late Alva Perry, the late William "Everette" Perry, the late Odas Perry, the late Dorethiea Perry, Delma Gibson, Delores (Aaron) McComas, Delmas (Lona) Perry, Laura (Wallace) Justice, Samuel (Kay) Perry and Ethel (Bob) Collins; sister-in-law of Eileen Perry, Alberta Perry, the late Sybel Perry, the late Louise Perry and the late Watt Gibson. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other loving family, church family and friends. Sue's primary love in life was her family; she cherished them, and they cherished her. She loved the Lord and was a longtime member of the Woodhaven Free Will Baptist Church in Woodhaven, Michigan. We know she is celebrating in Heaven today with her beloved parents and the brothers and sister that passed before her. She lives on in us in every breath we take and in every memory we have. Visitation was on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Road (Corner of Goddard), Allen Park, Michigan, and on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Woodhaven Free Will Baptist Church, 26191 Allen Road, Woodhaven, Mich., from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, which was at 11 a.m. Interment at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Huron Twp., Michigan.
