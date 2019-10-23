MS. TAMMY KIMBLER, 50, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019. Tammy was born July 24, 1969, to Jim and Elizabeth Wallace Kimbler. She was preceded in death by her father. Tammy is survived by her mother Elizabeth Kimbler; sisters Teresa Evans (Tony Pennington) and Tina (Michael) Wooten; nephews Anthony Evans, Billy Evans, Mike (Amanda) Wooten Jr., and James (Courtney) Wooten; nieces Autumn Pennington and Stephanie (Carlos) Adkins; five great-nephews; six great-nieces; longtime friend Sharon Howard and children she loved as her own, Michael Howard and Sarah Howard; and friends Kathy Blake, Linda and Cecil Crabtree, and Jessica Howard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to help offset funeral expenses. Graveside services 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Dock’s Creek Cemetery with Brother Scott Byard officiating. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Kimbler and her family.
