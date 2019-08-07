TANNER MICHAEL HARR, 19, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born January 20, 2000, in Huntington, W.Va., son of Mike and Angie Harr of Chesapeake, Ohio. He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, James M. Bailey, and paternal grandfather, Jan Eugene Harr. Tanner was the starting point guard for Chesapeake High School basketball and was involved in many other sports. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Eric Harr of Chesapeake, Ohio; one sister, Taylor Harr of Kenova, W.Va.; half-sister, Jordan Elizabeth Nelson of Kenova, W.Va.; maternal grandmother, Marsha Bailey of Kenova, W.Va.; paternal grandparents, Dave and Sherry Luther of Proctorville, Ohio; special aunt and uncle, Nikki and Brandon, Jamie and Richard Lawson and their daughter Michele, and Kristina; many other aunts, uncles, cousins, family and FRIENDS; and his dog, Nico. Funeral service was conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Michael Wright officiating. Burial followed in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfunerahome.com.
