TAYLOR MAYNARD, 97, of Wayne, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born June 2, 1923, at Stiltner, W.Va., a son of the late Frank and Flora Maynard. His wife, Mildred Maynard, also preceded him in death along with two brothers, Leslie Maynard and Ken Maynard. Taylor was retired from Westinghouse as well as a WWII veteran earning the Silver Star, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European- African- Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and Bronze Star Attachment, WWII Victory Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, Honorable Service Lapel Button, and Sharp Shooter Badge and Rifle Bar. Survivors include three children, Sally Brown of Fountain Valley, Calif., Suzanne (Jeff) Eliastam-Stamen of Boston, Mass., and Claude “Cal” Maynard of Stockton, Calif.; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Pauline Wallace of Wayne and Gail (Gary) Napier of Fort Gay; and special friends Howard and Christine Castle of Wayne. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Berniece Adkins for her loving care. Private burial will take place at the Alvis Maynard Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
Taylor Maynard of Wayne
