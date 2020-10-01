TEMPA EMALINE FARLEY, 81, of Kenova, wife of Lenville Farley, died Sept. 29. Graveside funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P. O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709-0464. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.
