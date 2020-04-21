TERRY DEWAYNE BROOKS JR., 28, of Wayne, W.Va., died Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shelly Brooks; maternal grandfather, Denfert Nelson Sr.; and paternal grandfather, James Vernon Brooks. Survivors include Jasmine; one son, Parker Brooks of Wayne; his mother, Brenda Brooks of Columbia, Tenn.; his father, Terry Brooks of Wayne; maternal grandmother, Elsie Irene Freeman of Prichard, W.Va.; paternal grandmother, Freda Gaye Brooks of Wayne; special friends, Steven McFarland of East Lynn and Aaron Milum of Wayne; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. Private graveside services were held Friday, April 17, 2020, at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
Terry Dewayne Brooks Jr. of Wayne
