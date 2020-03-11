THELMA JEAN DEAN, 86, of Fort Gay, wife of Bill Dean, died March 4. Funeral service took place 2 p.m. March 8, Cherryville Missionary Baptist Church; burial in Peck Cemetery, Chapman, W.Va. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. March 7, Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
