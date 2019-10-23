THOMAS BECKETT JR., 74, of Dunlow, W.Va., died unexpectedly at home Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. He was born May 19, 1945, at Kirk, W.Va., a son of the late Thomas and Brookie Beckett. Also preceding him in death were siblings, Curt Beckett, Lovada Fitzpatrick, Roxie Cox and Ralph Allen Beckett; and granddaughter AnaStasia Brooke Perry. Tommy was the former Chief of the Dunlow Volunteer Fire and EMS and current honorary member, the owner of Beckett’s Wrecker Service, Past Master and 50-year member of Jewell Lodge No. 140 AF&AM, Crum, past Worthy High Priest White Shrine, a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Wayne Chapter No. 156, and attended Fairmont United Baptist Church, as well as a retired Postmaster. He leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia Ann Crum Beckett; three children, Keven, Kris and Kraig Beckett; six grandchildren, Lyndsay Conn, Mackenzie Beckett, Lexy Beckett, Taylor Perry, Kennedy Beckett and Stratton Perry; three great-grandchildren, Bryson, Westyn and Calle; six siblings, Dora Lee Damron, Johnny Beckett, Roy Beckett, Betty Reed, Reva Sanders-Wallace and Karen Beckett Bowen; mother- and father-in-law, Hobert and Mary Ann Crum; and special friend, Christy Thompson. Services 1 p.m. Monday, Oct.14, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brothers Roger Maynard and Emanuel Ferguson officiating. Burial in Beckett Family Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, Oct.13, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Manchin, Capito announce $3.4M to fight W.Va. homelessness, opioid addiction
- Huntington man pleads guilty to murder to avoid higher penalty
- CK AutumnFest parade kicks off annual celebration
- Survey for foster parents in W.Va. out now
- Sewer rate increases proposed for Spring Valley PSD
- Kirkin’ of the Tartans to celebrate church's Scottish heritage
- Knipp named auditor for Lawrence County, replacing Stephens
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- 3 Kentucky police officers charged in overtime fraud scheme
- W Virginia gov appoints Baptist pastor to empty House seat
- State offers grants for specialized court programs
- State data: Majority of Ohio medical marijuana users over 40
- Developers plan luxury hotel in basket-shaped building
- Trump claim brings new pain to relatives of lynching victims
- Pennsylvania's gas politics churn as Trump embraces industry