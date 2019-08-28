TINA LOIS VIERS PRINCE, 61, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away August 19, 2019, in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. She was born October 13, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Fred Viers and Ileta Hoosier. She was preceded in death by her father and her stepfather, Bill Willis. Tina is survived by her mother; her husband, Alphery Prince; her children, Jake Robertson and Brandi Gilkerson; two stepsons, Kevin and Brian Prince; two stepdaughters, Alphrena Prince and Glenna Weber. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Makala, Justin, Karli, Kadin, Kaylee, Jaxon and Kinley; three brothers, Ernie Willis (Susie), Scott Willis and Tim Willis (Angie); along with several nieces and nephews. Tina was a schoolteacher for 32 years in Wayne County, W.Va. By her request, she will be cremated by Tri-State Cremation Society and there will be no services. Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
