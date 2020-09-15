TINA MARIE MITCHELL, 52, of East Lynn, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020. Her mother, Lois McCann, preceded her in death along with maternal grandparents, Elvin and Frances Maynard; paternal grandparents, Thena and Nick McCann; uncles, Jeffrey Maynard, Tommy McCann and George Browning and his wife Mary Browning. She leaves behind her loving husband, Jimmy Mitchell; three children, Hobert Haney III and Brandi Haney, both of Georgia, and Daniel Gaines of West Virginia; and two grandchildren, Kraven and Madison Ward of Georgia. Also surviving is her father, Jackie McCann; one brother, James (Faye) McCann of Georgia; and several aunts, uncles, family and friends who will all miss her dearly. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Elders Tommy Damron and Roger Maynard officiating. Visitation at noon September 10 at the funeral home.
Tina Marie Mitchell of East Lynn
TINA MARIE MITCHELL, 52, of East Lynn, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.