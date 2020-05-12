TYLER CLARK DAVIS, 29, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away suddenly and tragically in an automobile accident on May 1, 2020. He was born March 20, 1991, the beloved son of Eric Davis and Christina Jack-Davis. He was the stepson of Rachael Davis, and she loved Tyler like he was her own. Tyler excelled in academics and graduated from Wayne High School in 2009. He enjoyed buying and selling cars and collecting sneakers and watches. Tyler was preceded in death by a grandfather, Clarence Davis; an uncle, Joey Singer; and several great-grandparents. In addition to his parents, he is survived by best friend and brother, Trevor Davis; brothers, Logan and Kaedan Davis; sister, Lauren (Ryan) Jack Elkins; nephew, Xander Davis, and a niece due next month whom Tyler was so very excited to meet; great-grandfather, Don Napier; grandparents, Edward Sr. and Glenda Jack; grandmother, Jenny Davis; uncle, Edward Jack Jr.; aunt, Maeghan (Mark) Jack Hunter; aunt, Pamela Singer; uncle, Clarence “Cat” (Michelle) Davis; aunt, Jenny Smith; aunt, Melanie Arnold; his stepmother’s family who loved and treated him as one of their own; his fiancée, Summer Tackett, whom he loved with all of his heart; and a host of cousins and friends who adored him. Tyler was known for being funny and loving. He was constantly cracking jokes and giving hugs. Tyler made sure to always let his family and friends know he loved them, and nothing made him happier than giving gifts to his loved ones. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to current social guidelines, a brief visitation was held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Philadelphia United Baptist Church, Lavalette, with Pastor Jason Ross officiating. A private funeral for family began at 2 p.m. Burial followed at Harveytown Cemetery, Huntington. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
Tyler Clark Davis of Huntington
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.