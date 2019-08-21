TYLER ZHEA ASBURY, 19, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service was 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, Brother Danny Trautwein officiated. Burial following at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. He was born on December 14, 1999 in Huntington, a son of Steven Eric Asbury of Huntington and Jennifer Marie Morgan of Savage, Minn. Tyler worked as a stockman for Best Buy. He enjoyed racing dirt bikes as well as hunting, fishing and all outdoor activities. He also enjoyed PC Gaming as well as building gaming computers. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his girlfriend and the love of his life, Ashleigh Pierce; one brother who was also his best friend, Eric Curtis Asbury of Lavalette; sister Erica Halle Crockett of Lavalette; paternal grandparents Darrell and Sharon Asbury of Lavalette; maternal grandparents Philip and Patricia Morgan of Milton, W.Va.; maternal great-grandmother Judy Morrison of Wayne, W.Va.; paternal great-grandmother Minnie Estep of Lavalette; niece Aubree Skye Asbury; nephew Curtis Blake Asbury; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents George and Eileen Asbury, Edward Warren and Naman Morrison. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until service time August 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
