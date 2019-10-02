VIRGIE McGINNIS, 73, of Louisa, Ky., went home to be with the Lord on September 24, 2019, at her home. Virgie was born November 26, 1945, in Martin County, Ky., to the late James “Ike” and Alifair Cook McGinnis. She was a member of New Beginnings Church in Louisa, Ky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father Eli Crum and her siblings Lucille Wood, Buford McGinnis, Clara Chambers, Sillar Marie Buffington, Lewis Junior McGinnis, Harry Eugene McGinnis, Robert Matthew McGinnis, Doris McGinnis and Meredith McGinnis. Survivors include her siblings Corrine Holstein of Madison, W.Va., Beulah (Bob) Spencer of Columbus, Ohio, Nancy Moore of Louisa, Ky., Georgeanna Tucker of Louisa, Ky., James Samuel McGinnis of Orleans, Ind., Rufus McGinnis of Mississippi, and William David McGinnis of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special friends Judy Evans and Teresa Parsons. Funeral services Saturday, September 28, 2019, at noon at the Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Visitation two hours before service.

