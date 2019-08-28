VIRGINIA A. NAPIER, 84, of Lavalette, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was born July 19, 1935, a daughter of the late Mark Preston and Nannie Jane Spurlock Meddings. She was a faithful member of the Faith Freewill Baptist Church at Lavalette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Thomas Allen Napier; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Linda Meddings; sister, Barbara Stephens; and granddaughter-in-law, Amy Combs. Survivors include three daughters, Jane (Lee Roy) Mills of Wayne, W.Va., Sharon (Bert) Combs of Lavalette, W.Va., and Terri (Ron) Ross of Wayne; three sons, Dennis (Tancy) Napier of Lavalette, W.Va., Mark (Jewel) Napier of Wayne and Tommy (Stacy) Napier of Carter City, Ky.; 16 grandchildren, Lisa (Gene) Bell, Lori Mills, Michelle (Jason) Leaor, Christopher Combs, Denise (Tim) Nichols, Brian Napier, Brandon (Lena) Smith, Brittany Smith (Danny Reynolds), Shawn (Sinat) Napier, Aaron (Jennifer) Napier, Alex (Jacklyn) Napier, Ben (Carri) Napier, Jacob Napier, Amber Napier, Josh (Amanda) Ross and Jared Ross; 21 great-grandchildren, James (Michaela) Bell, Ashlee Bell, Emily Leaor, Andrew Combs, Brooke (Tim) Hall, Nick Adkins, Dixie Nichols, Timmy Nichols, Allyson Napier, Alexis Napier, Bradley Napier, Zoe Napier, Cassidy Smith, Eli Reynolds, Sophie Nhoel, Braylon Napier, Alexas Napier, Gavin Napier, Trinity Ross, Zakari Ross and Skylar Ross; two great-great-grandchildren, Ashtride Hall and Piper Napier; one sister, Jean (Ray) Mills of Lavalette; one brother, Roger (Nancy) Meddings of Marion, Ohio; one brother-in-law, Adolphis Stephens of Wayne; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Pastor Ray Williamson and Brother Phillip Williamson. Burial in the Napier Family Cemetery, Wayne. The family would like to express thanks to Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care of our mother, as well as St. Mary's Medical Center, Open Heart ICU Staff, for their excellent care.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- PETA wants meat processing plant investigated
- Redskins rally early to defeat Highlanders 3-1 in boys soccer
- Kendall trying to be leader everyone needs for WVU
- HMA art event helps set tone for weeklong arts fest
- Photos: Ceredo-Kenova's football field named Carl Ward Stadium
- Photos: Art On The Edge
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Hurricane, girls soccer
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- The Latest: Dem, Republican lead in California Assembly race
- Reeves wins Republican nomination for Mississippi governor
- The Latest: Hood says Reeves relies on 'labels,' not issues
- VA investigating patient deaths at West Virginia hospital
- As opioid settlements grow, so do questions about the money
- OxyContin maker, government attorneys in settlement talks
- 5 seek election to rural Northern California Assembly seat