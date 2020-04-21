VIRGINIA SMITH, 75, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at her residence. Graveside services at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. She was born August 21, 1944, a daughter of the late William and Sara Bidsey Stapleton. Virginia was a homemaker and attended East Lynn Church of God. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Stapleton and Lillie Mae Stapleton Ferguson; and one brother, Donald Stapleton. Survivors include three daughters, Linda Leffingwell (Darrell) of Huntington, W.Va., Kimberly Smith of Wayne, W.Va., and Sandy Mae Smith (Timmy) of Milton, W.Va; three sons, Roger Smith (Judy) of Elgin, Illinois, Scott Smith (Crystal) of Ranger, W.Va., and Jamie Smith (Shawnda) of Wayne, W.Va.; one brother, Ronald Stapleton (Sandy) of East Lynn, W.Va.; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Stephenie Smith and Debra Smith. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Virginia Smith of Wayne
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.