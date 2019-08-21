WANDA DIXON GRAVES, 78, of Louisa, Ky., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Three Rivers Medical Center. Wanda was born March 30, 1941 in Louisa, Ky., to the late Raymond and Mary Williamson Dixon. Wanda was a homemaker and loved her family. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Walter "Jack" Graves; brothers Ray Dixon and Bill Dixon; and sisters Faye Nelson, Dorothy Brown, Louise Roberts and Virginia Sue Salyer. Survivors include her daughters Anita Anderson and Brenda Graves; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Raymond Dixon Jr., and sisters Ruth Hinkle and Betty Whalen. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Walnut Grove Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Bevins officiating. Burial will follow in the Graves Cemetery at Georges Creek. Friends may visit the family from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Young Funeral Home Chapel.
