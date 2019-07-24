WAYNE SYDENSTRICKER, 70, of Prichard, W.Va., died Monday, July 15, 2019, in CAMC Memorial Division. He was born July 17, 1948, in Lewisburg, W.Va., a son of the late Daniel and Romona Rupert Sydenstricker. He was a retired master Mechanic in the Gas/Oil Industry. Survivors include his wife, Linda Leasure Sydenstricker, and two sons, Richard and Robert Sydenstricker, all of Prichard; one brother, Larry Sydenstricker of Charleston; and one sister, Donna Staten. At Wayne's request, there are to be no services. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

