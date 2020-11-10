WILADENE FRALEY, 77, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Raymond Fraley, died Nov. 6 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa; burial in Fraley Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 9 at the funeral home.
Wiladene Fraley of Louisa, Ky.
