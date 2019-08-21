WILLIAM "ALLEN" MAYNARD, 72, of Prichard, W.Va., joined the Heavenly Angels on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born in Kiashville, W.Va., to the late Everett and Ethel Clark Maynard on April 23, 1947. He was preceded in death along with his parents by an infant son, Brian Allen; four sisters, Wealtha Blankenship, Dorothy Overby, Glendola Adkins and Katie Clark; and one brother, Arlie Maynard. Allen loved his church family at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Prichard. Allen had many jobs as a carpenter, welder, maintenance worker for W&S Welding and Big Sandy Terminal. He was a man of many talents, including his ability to trade, which he loved to do. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 52 years, Judy; daughters Pamela Cyrus (Steve) of Lavalette and Paula Napier (Eric) of Wayne. Also surviving are his four grandchildren, Stevie Cyrus (Hannah) of Huntington, Andrew Cyrus and his partner Tyler Counts of St. Albans and Dylan and Gracie Napier, of Wayne; three great-grandchildren, Callie, Paisley and Cooper Cyrus, all of Huntington and a host of special nieces, cousins, neighbors and friends. We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during his many years of sickness, his caregivers, Sandy and Rhonda; and the compassionate nurses of Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. August 24, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church, Prichard.
