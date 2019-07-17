WILLIAM ALLEN MAYNARD, 72, of Prichard, joined the Heavenly Angels on Thursday, July 11, 2019. At this time, there will not be any services. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
