WILLIAM GORDON WEBB, 82, of Louisa, Ky., widower of Earlene Daniel, died June 28. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. July 1 at Hood Cemetery. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
William Gordon Webb of Louisa, Ky.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.