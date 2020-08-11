WILLIAM HARVEY CHAFIN, 70, of Huntington, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born December 31, 1949, at Holden, W.Va., a son of the late Wallace Chafin and Martha Catherine Riggs. “Willie” was a retired mechanic and truck driver as well as a U.S. Army veteran. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lola Davis, Deloris Adkins; and a brother, Richard Chafin. Survivors include a daughter, Tonia Porter of Huntington; five “adopted” children whom he loved as his own, Bridgette Perry, Tasha Adkins, Angel Adkins, Mae Kathryn Adkins, Delmer Adkins; two sisters, Charlotte Adkins (Charlotte), Judy Drenner, both of Huntington, W.Va.; two brothers, Phillip Chafin (Catherine) of East Lynn, W.Va., Jerry Chafin of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Tonielle Nicole Porter and Terry Allen Porter; and his dog, “Chewy.” Graveside services at noon Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Kelly Perry Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the cemetery. A procession departs the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
William Harvey Chafin of Huntington
