WILLIAM MICHAEL LAMBERT, 71, known as Mike Lambert, passed away on June 6, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born January 19, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Bernice Adkins Ferguson and William Lambert, both deceased. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Bobby” Eugene Lambert, a proud veteran. Survivors include his beloved wife Alice Lambert (O'Neill), his sister Rebecca Kay Porter (husband Roy Porter), and his two daughters Cindy Lambert Jackinsky and Virginia Lambert Farabee (and husband Thomas Farabee). Mike also had three grandchildren, Jarred Michael Farabee, Simon Nicholas Farabee and Harley Autumn Farabee; his nephews and nieces Angela Walker, Karen Tomblin, Bobby Adkins, Dennis Adkins, Brenda Burlile and Roy Porter Jr., and their families; also his dear friends Bradley and Melinda Lambert, and many others. Mike was an avid outdoorsman who was happiest being in the woods or on Beech Fork Lake. He had a fierce passion for bow hunting and fishing, as well as playing guitar. He was also kindhearted and loved his family (as they loved him), and he will be greatly missed. There will be a short graveside service/gathering for family and friends at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Bowen Cemetery near Beech Fork State Park, with Pastor Fred Ferguson officiating. We ask everyone to please respect social distances, so that all may feel comfortable attending. Condolences may be made to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
William Michael Lambert of Huntington
