WILLIAM THOMAS “TOM” PERRY, 78, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va., where he was a member. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo, W.Va. He was born on May 28, 1941, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of Luther Bryan Perry and Della Napier Perry. Tom formerly worked as a Bay Leader for Fletchers Mining Equipment. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gertrude Perry, Anna McDaniels and Gladys Cox; brothers, Robert and John Perry. Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Ward Perry; three daughters, Sherry Blankenship (Michael) of Kenova, W.Va., Cynthia Adkins of Prichard, W.Va., and Kimberly Black (Anthony) of Columbus, Ohio; one son, William Thomas Perry Jr. (Leilani) of Prichard, W.Va.; sister, Betty Sue Brumfield of Rittman, Ohio; two brothers, Glen Perry (Wanda) of Dunlow, W.Va., and Charles Perry (Phyllis) of Prichard, W.Va.; grandchildren, Dr. Danielle Blankenship (Cody Hill), Amber, Dakota, Rebecca Kathryn Paige Blankenship, John Adkins II, Jehniebave Perry, Aiko Perry and William Black; one great-grandson, Christopher Anthony Adkins. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- With 3 more victories, Biden pulls further away from Sanders
- The Latest: Official says Canada, US working on travel curbs
- Wayne County man charged in separate arson investigations
- Lawrence courthouse to be closed to the public
- Police roundup: Thief caught after pawning stolen instruments
- Trump pushes for massive aid from Congress, checks to public
- Grace Christian senior moving on without baseball
- Ohio Democratic Party sues over delay of primary election
- Beshear suggests options for lawmakers amid virus outbreak