WILLIE ELMON WALTERS JR., 83, of Wayne, widower of Martha May Walters, died Oct. 26. He retired from Heiner’s Bakery. Private graveside services were held Oct. 27 at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
