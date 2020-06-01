WILMA “JEAN” ADKINS BOOTH, 87, of Shoals, W.Va., left this world for her eternal life in Heaven, on May 28, 2020. Born April 6, 1933, in East Lynn, W.Va., Jean was the first of four daughters born to the Verdie and Maudie Adkins. She married the love of her life, Earl Booth, on November 26, 1952, with whom she remained in marriage for 61 years, until they were parted by his death in 2013. Together with her husband, she owned Frisch’s Big Boy (Marietta, Ohio), Bazaar Snack Bar, Cam’s Ham (Huntington), Booth’s Restaurant (Ironton, Ohio) and Shoals Mobile Park. But her world and her life’s work was raising her family of six children and being a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, loving daughter, sister and friend. Survivors include her six children: Earl Wayne (Jeanie) Booth of Newport News, Va., Pamela (Scott) Emerson of Lexington, Ky., Kimberly (Larry) Sanchez of Richmond, Va., David Booth of Lexington, Ky., and her twin sons, Daniel Booth of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Darrell (Laura) Booth of Huntington; 12 grandchildren: Alex, John, Jacob, Joshua, Zachary, Rachel, Jacqueline, Amanda, Nathaniel, Kathryn, Marty, and Christian; and 11 great-grandchildren: Ethan, Bryson, Bria, Isaiah, Logan, Amanda, Abigale, Lowery, Maxwell, Everett and Emerson Rose. Also surviving are her two sisters, Lois “Bonnie” Toney of Brunswick, Ohio, and Patty Thompson of Ceredo; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her loving parents, Verdie and Maudie Adkins; a brother who died at birth; and her sister, Carol Robertson. As the wife of Earl, Jean was the last remaining member of the immediate family of Randolph D. and Ida Jane Booth, a very large and well-known family in Wayne. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. The family will welcome friends and family, beginning at noon.
Wilma Jean Adkins Booth of Shoals
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.