WILMA MAXINE HILTON, 94, of Ceredo, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services were conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Pastor Dale Crum and Brother J.D. Billups. Burial followed in Crabtree Cemetery, Genoa, W.Va. She was born October 21, 1924, in Genoa, W.Va., a daughter of the late John L. Thompson and Eva Watts Thompson. Wilma was a retired secretary for the Acacia Group and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ceredo. She also enjoyed gardening, genealogy and oil painting in her spare time. Also preceding her in death were two husbands, Freddie Graves and Raymond Hilton; a daughter, Priscilla Wilder; four sisters, Pearl Huff, Mamie Workman, Florine Ferguson, Geraldine Medley; five brothers, Silas Thompson, Edmond "Bus" Thompson, Don Thompson, Birch Thompson, Ralph Thompson. Survivors include a son, David Graves and wife Susan; four grandchildren, Manda Suchman, Damion Graves, Leland Graves, Jesse Graves; three great-grandchildren, Ben, Rachel and Sam Suchman; a son-in-law, Sheff Wilder; a special sister-in-law, Faye Thompson; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation was 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Morris Funeral Home.
