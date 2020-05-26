WILMA PAULINE MAYNARD CHADWICK, 93, of Wayne, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Graveside funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Cyrus Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va., with Pastor Larry Mullins officiating. She was born October 6, 1926, in Wayne, a daughter of the late Tilden J. and Willie Catherine Smith Maynard. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John Henson Chadwick; a son, John Stephen Chadwick; and a sister, Carolyn Sue Maynard Millisor. Wilma is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Alan and Christine Chadwick; two grandsons, Stephen Henson (DeeDee) and Daniel Robert (Julie) Chadwick; two granddaughters, Kimberly Dawn (Charles) Hale and Kelli Elizabeth Arnold; nine great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Victoria and Jennifer Rosemary Arnold, Zoey Annabeth Adkins, Joshua Stephen (Denae) Artis, Madelyn Grace, Katie Elise, Olivia Rena, Reagan Renee and Spencer Daniel Chadwick; one great-greatgrandson, Karson Scott; and several nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Wayne High School and Marshall University. Wilma was a retired Wayne County teacher, a member of National Teachers Honorary Sorority (Alpha Delta Kappa) and a member of Wayne County Association of Retired School Employees. She was also a devoted member of Centerville Missionary Baptist Church. A procession will be leaving Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
