It's true that an assault weapons ban would do little to reduce overall gun deaths in America because mass shootings account for less than 1 percent of gun-related deaths.
Unfortunately, it's also true the gunman in Dayton fired 41 shots killing nine people in less than 30 seconds. Why is anyone able to shoot that many rounds in 30 seconds?
I'm baffled when people defend high-capacity magazines after mass shootings. Mass shootings are often measured by their death tolls, but how do we measure the pain felt by the communities affected and fear invoked throughout our country?
I can't be the only mom pushing her son down in the check-out aisle at the grocery store when a balloon pops or worrying about his classroom door remaining locked throughout the day. I can't even begin to imagine how mass shooting survivors cope with trauma they've endured and the day-to-day fears they must face.
A hobby and cheap ammunition shouldn't trump the lives lost in Dayton, El Paso, Parkland, Newtown or whatever city is next.
A study by the New York University School of Medicine recently concluded mass-shooting fatalities were 70% less likely to occur during the federal assault weapons ban of 1994. An assault weapons ban that prohibits the manufacture of semiautomatic rifles and large-capacity magazines would greatly reduce the number of lives lost during mass shootings.
Let's pass legislation that will reduce the number of mass shooting victims, increase the public safety, and enable Americans to feel a sense of security.
Can't get on board with a ban? Need some more evidence? How about providing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with funds to research gun violence for the first time in over 20 years?
Almost 40,000 people died from gun-related injuries in 2017 - we've got to reduce that number. What's the harm in research?
Can't get on board with funding research? OK, let's start with legislation the vast majority of Americans support.
Numerous polls have shown overwhelming approval for requiring background checks on all gun sales. Over the past 25 years, 3.5 million illegal gun sales have been halted thanks to background checks.
Today, nearly a quarter of Americans buy firearms without getting a background check. We need to update our laws so domestic abusers and convicted felons can't purchase firearms at gun shows and online.
With an average of 100 Americans dying each day due to gun violence, we must acknowledge that gun violence is a public health crisis. Mental health issues and violent video games aren't exclusive to Americans, but easy access to firearms and lax gun safety laws - now that's truly American.
As a volunteer for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, I work to reduce suicide by firearm, city gun violence, domestic violence in relation to gun violence, mass shootings and unintentional shootings. If we sincerely want to reduce gun violence, we need to take an in-depth look at each type of gun violence and then use facts to pass bipartisan gun safety legislation.
Honestly, we need to listen to folks from Dayton by demanding Congress "do something"! Join the fight to end gun violence, by texting EVENTS to 644-33 to find a Moms Demand Action event near you.
Tosha Pelfrey lives in Huntington. She was a middle school teacher before becoming a stay-at-home mom and West Virginia chapter lead of Moms Demand Action.