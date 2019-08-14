This summer has been a hot one here in Wayne County, so much so that I have been doing some research on how to make my beauty routine a little easier.
I've discovered there are so many weird beauty hacks that actually work so much for me that I just had to share them with you. Let's jump right on in!
Weird hack #1: Ice
Yes, you read that correctly. Did you know that ice has other multiple effects other than just cooling down your drink? Rubbing an ice cube all over your face (I like to wrap mine in a paper towel) before makeup will tighten up your skin and close your pores before your application. It also promotes blood circulation, soothes acne and smooths out your complexion.
Weird hack #2: Chapstick on high points of face
Are you struggling getting you highlight on your cheekbones to pop like you see on instagram? Say no more, grab your favorite chapstick and swipe some on the highest points of your face and THEN add your highlighter. You will really see the difference in how much a little bit of a tacky base helps make your highlighter pop.
Weird beauty hack #3: Deodorants on inner thighs
This one is for my thick thigh ladies who know the struggle of chaffed thighs in the summer while wearing shorts. I've noticed on a couple social media platforms that so many people don't know this secret, so I am going to share this life saver. Rubbing deodorant on your inner thighs after putting on your cutest summer shorts will help prevent chaffing. I have been doing this trick for a couple years, and it is 100% Katie approved!
Weird beauty hack #4: Listerine
Ladies, in the summer time we all want perfectly pedicured feet for our cutest sandals, but that can get really pricey - not after this hack! I know this sounds crazy but it works. Mix 1/4 cup of Listerine (yes like the blue mouthwash), 1/4 cup of vinegar and 1/2 cup of warm water then soak your feet for 10 minutes. Your dead skin will practically wipe away.
Yes, I know these all seem a little strange, but they're definitely effective.
Let me know if you give any of these a try over on my Facebook page, Vanity Insanity.
Until next week, beauty babes!
Katie Frazier is a freelance makeup artist from Genoa, W.Va. She operates a social media account for both her makeup looks "Katelynne Frazier MUA" and a group called "Vanity Insanity."