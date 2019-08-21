0821_Ag_01_55331.jpg

Pro Turf Lawn Service Yellow Nutsedge is beginning to grow in yards, pastures and hayfields. The bright yellow-green leaves make it easy to spot, but can only be confirmed when one feels the triangular stem.

For control in lawns, select an herbicide with the active ingredient halosulfuron - it is sold as Sedgehammer.

For certain vegetables in gardens, use Sandea and for certain row crops use Permit.

Another active ingredient to look for is sulfentrazone, - is sold as either Q4 or Dismiss; these two will also control a broader range of weeds.

For more information please contact your local WVU Extension Office-Cabell County 304-526-8458 or Wayne County 304-272-6839.

Evan Wilson is the ANR Agent for Cabell and Wayne Counties. Contact him at jewilson@mail.wvu.edu.

