Starting to notice a bright yellow-green grass looking plant taking over your property? Yellow Nutsedge is beginning to grow in yards, pastures and hayfields. The bright yellow-green leaves make it easy to spot, but can only be confirmed when one feels the triangular stem.
For control in lawns, select an herbicide with the active ingredient halosulfuron - it is sold as Sedgehammer.
For certain vegetables in gardens, use Sandea and for certain row crops use Permit.
Another active ingredient to look for is sulfentrazone, - is sold as either Q4 or Dismiss; these two will also control a broader range of weeds.
For more information please contact your local WVU Extension Office-Cabell County 304-526-8458 or Wayne County 304-272-6839.
Evan Wilson is the ANR Agent for Cabell and Wayne Counties. Contact him at jewilson@mail.wvu.edu.