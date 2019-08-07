After mass shootings in California, Texas, and Ohio within the past week, I cannot help but wonder how far it has to go before common sense wins.
Rates of gun violence in this country are greater than any other high income nation and mass shootings are just the tip of the iceberg. Accidental shooting, suicide, and homicide rates with guns are skyrocketing and lawmakers need to take action immediately.
I have no issues with responsible gun owners and have no problem with the second amendment rights of Americans, but why can't we have some common sense regarding who can obtain a gun?
Most Americans actually agree background checks are a smart idea. If we can keep a weapon out of the hands of even one individual who should not have it, it would save lives.
Wouldn't that be a 'win' for everyone? How many people have to die before we take action? Have we become so numb that the names Sandy Hook, Columbine, Parkland, Waco, and countless others just fade into the backdrop?
I realize that gun violence is a multifactorial problem and that background checks will not solve the problem completely. Seatbelts did not completely stop people from dying in car accidents, but they save lives every day.
We need action now and we need to listen to what the majority of Americans want.
Please urge our politicians to pass a criminal background check law by texting "CHECKS" to 644-33.
Vishal Verma, MD
Huntington