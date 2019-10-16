If there is one thing the collective population of West Virginia is passionate about, it’s our love for the Mountain State — and we will do anything and everything to defend the honor and pride we have for our ‘Mountain Mama’.
We should be proud of our home, but should also be careful about the manner in which we defend her.
Comedian Whitney Cummings was on The Late Late Show with James Corden last Monday night and one of the topics discussed was her finding out she’s from West Virginia.
In a four-minute segment, Cummings says after her father passed she was going through records and discovered that she wasn’t from Western Virginia but West Virginia.
“There’s a big difference between Virginia and West Virginia, like four chromosomes difference, it’s like the skin tag of Virginia,” Cummings explained to host Corden.
“It’s like the taint of Kentucky.”
That’s a sampling of Cumming’s comments, who became the latest in a long line of people who have continually punched down at West Virginia with the stereotypical hillbilly jokes about the natives who have one tooth and walk around barefoot all day.
As a comedian, it’s her job to get laughs. She’s obviously been somewhat successful in her career to have garnered enough attention to appear on a national network. That doesn’t happen by accident.
And while her comments — even in jest — landed well outside of appropriate, so did some of the backlash she received on social media after the segment picked up steam and spread like wildfire on various sites.
If you’ve seen the video, you’ve more than likely seen what West Virginians from every hill and valley in the state had to say about it. I think you’d agree that some of those responses were just as far out of bounds as the source of outrage.
Instead of showing what a beautiful state we have, how welcoming of a people we are, Cummings instead saw a furious swarm of comments condemning her for her crass remarks and (for all intents and purposes) a group of people who deemed her a castaway and claimed they never wanted her anyway.
An eye for an eye? Trading blows? A glorified pissing contest? That’s what I saw in this whole ordeal.
Sure, I wish Cummings would have never made the initial comments. But I also wish the people of the Mountain State would have taken them at face value, realizing they were a comedy stunt and nothing more.
Our state doesn’t look any better for the way in which we responded to yet another punchline.