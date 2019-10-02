I’ll be the first one to tell any of you reading this that the National Football League is horrendously over-officiated to the extent that it becomes hard to watch.
Football is a violent sport. There’s no denying or moving away from that no matter how many yellow flags the referees throw, but when an individual player (with a history no less) purposefully places both himself and other players at risk on the football field, he needs to be removed entirely.
Vontaze Burfict should be banned from the NFL, effective immediately.
The Oakland Raiders linebacker was ejected Sunday for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Now, Burfict will face a season-long suspension for the hit and cut his first season in Oakland short, barring a successful appeal.
Is that enough? Not in my opinion.
It’s the third time he’s been suspended for such an egregious act, the first of which occurred during a playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016.
Burfict launched head-first toward Antonio Brown, resulting in a flag, four game suspension, and a playoff loss. Brown missed the game the week following the hit.
In 2017 he garnered a five game suspension for a helmet-to-helmet hit in a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was able to win an appeal to reduce his punishment to three games for that offense.
The first two incidents happened during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals. Looks like changing colors didn’t help change the man wearing them.
If you watched the hit, or have seen the video, it’s clear what his intent was.
Doyle was on his knees attempting to get up and advance the ball when Burfict flies in to make the stop with his arms close to his chest and head facing the ground, which resulted in a violent helmet-to-helmet collision and Burfict’s ejection.
There’s no place for that in a game that is violent by nature and Burfict’s slight chuckle and gesturing to Indianapolis Colt’s fans should be a telling sign that he’s not one bit apologetic about his actions.
Aside from the helmet-to-helmet hits Burfict has been called for, he’s also been suspended once for use of a banned substance. I’ve seen players black-balled by the league for far less than what he’s done.
Once is an accident. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is a pattern.
Burfict should never play another down in the National Football League.