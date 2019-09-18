Hello all. I hope your week has been well. Mine has been OK, but this heat has got to go. I am ready for cooler temperatures. What makes it even worse is our air conditioning is broken at work, so there's not been much difference between outside and inside.
With that being said, let me just tell you that I have never been more thankful for the air conditioning in my car and home. I have been cranking it on high every evening. It feels more like we are smack dab in the middle of July than a few days shy of fall.
If you're anything like me, you're more than ready to start incorporating your fall clothes into your everyday attire but that's a little difficult to do when it's 10,000 degrees outside. While you can't really pile on the cardigans and sweaters, you can add subtle touches of autumn without going whole hog.
One way to do this is simply adding some fall colors. An olive or tan tank top or basic t-shirt with dark jeans is one way. You could even add some booties with gold jewelry for a great summer to fall transition look. Open toed booties, if you have them, would be even better.
If just the thought of piling on a pair of jeans makes you feel like you may sweat to death, try adding some fall touches to a basic t-shirt dress. A plain black dress with a pair of booties would not only look great, it would be the perfect way to mesh both seasons without getting too hot.
Adding a flannel, tied around the waist, would add some dimension to an otherwise plain outfit, while also giving you something to throw on if you happened to completely lose your mind and get a little chilly. While we may be stuck in the middle of a heat wave, we are one step closer to fall, and hopefully, on our way to some cooler days. Have a great week and happy shopping!