As the Republican candidate for the West Virginia state Senate seat in the 5th District, I seek to serve the citizens of northern Wayne and Cabell counties as a citizen legislator. My opponent, while a good man, has become a professional politician — occupying the Senate seat for 28 years. It is time for new people with fresh ideas and policy changes; therefore, I am a proponent of term limits.
Addictions are dominating the lives of so many of our citizens and devastating the lives of their loved ones. They need help. As a retired West Virginia state trooper, founder of Drug Prevention Ministries, and recently appointed missionary to addicts, I have a unique perspective and a balanced approach for helping both the addicts and the communities where they live. I disagree with long-term legal medication for addicts that enables addictions to continue. A short-term medication program combined with a yearlong educational/vocational program and faith-based or secular counseling would provide supports for lasting change. As a Bible-believing Christian, I know that God has the power to change lives for eternity, and I would advocate for faith-based programs.
When addicts successfully complete the three-pronged, year-long rehabilitation, legal charges would be expunged. While the current Jobs and Hope Acts allows for expungement after five years, this could delay opportunities for better jobs and housing.
There is a need for family-friendly activities in our area. While there are some excellent opportunities, there need to be more. I would advocate for a lodge at Beech Fork complete with an indoor water park and possibly a summer water park on the lake.
School administrators, in general, have many difficult challenges notwithstanding the challenges unique to COVID-19. They are valued leaders. As leaders, they serve parents, teachers, and students but it is the teachers and support staff that have their boots on the ground. I would like to explore the possibility of providing fair pay increases for teachers and support staff without necessarily increasing the salaries of administrators.
Regular community meetings to hear the needs and concerns of the citizens would be on my agenda if elected. I would be humbled and honored to have your vote for change.