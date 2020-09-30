The diagnosis of a serious or chronic medical condition triggers a multitude of problems and issues. Often people need to use medical equipment at home, such as a heart monitor, nebulizer, oxygen unit, or even a kidney dialysis machine. These life sustaining devices run on electricity. Many critical medications must be refrigerated. Some devices need phone lines to report your status to your doctor. In many cases, reliable utility service is vital to keeping you alive and healthy.
Unfortunately, power outages occur and phone lines go down. The Public Service Commission took action to ensure that utility companies know where their most vulnerable customers are, and that restoring their power will be a priority when power needs to be restored. Utility companies will also let these customers know in advance about planned outages so arrangements for a backup source of power may be made.
If you or a loved one are dependent on a life sustaining medical device in your home, call your utility companies to let them know. Then have your doctor submit a medical certificate to your utility companies within 10 days. Most medical offices have a standard form for this purpose and are familiar with how to submit it on your behalf. This form must be renewed every 30 days unless your condition is deemed to be permanent. If there is a problem, contact the PSC’s Consumer Affairs Technicians at 1-800-642-8544 and they will assist you.
Having a medical certificate on file does not mean that you no longer have to pay your utility bills. However, the companies have extra measures in place to avoid shutoffs for non-payment if you have financial difficulties. Companies may work with an assigned caregiver who can negotiate on your behalf to find a workable payment plan. They will have special management reviews of your situation, and will work to help you keep the power on.
If someone you care for is on life sustaining equipment, temporarily or permanently, be sure they have a medical certificate on file with their utility companies. It could make all the difference. And if you need extra help, the PSC Consumer Affairs Technicians are always ready to step in on your behalf and communicate with the companies to find a solution that will keep everyone safe and healthy.