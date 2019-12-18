Want to put a little pizzazz back in your routine, meet new people, challenge yourself and make your days more fulfilling? Become a volunteer with the American Red Cross and have a flexible schedule tailored to your availability.
Many have the mindset that the Red Cross means only blood drives during times of critical need, but they cover a much wider area than that. Disaster preparedness response teams assist with the aftermath of fires, floods and other disasters providing food and shelter, even installing smoke alarms in homes and areas that are at risk for fire. In fact, over half of their humanitarian missions are carried out with a volunteer workforce.
Jane Evans is the current volunteer services coordinator at the Red Cross on Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard in Huntington.
“We have always had a critical need for volunteers who are willing to help for as little as four hours a month,” Evans said. “We have positions available working with blood donors, just talking with donors while donating blood, handing out juice and doughnuts. There are also positions with our Disaster Action Team in responding to local disasters, particularly home fires. If you’d like to help out for as little as one hour a week, we’d be happy to see you. Don’t feel you have nothing to offer because all that’s needed basically is a desire to help.”
Vickie Carter volunteers at the front desk of the American Red Cross in Huntington providing directions, answering questions and taking care of phone calls. She is the first face you see as you come through the front entrance, and she doesn’t take the position lightly.
“I believe the front desk is very important,” Carter said. “You just never know what’s on people’s mind when they come in. I try and greet them with a sincere smile and my undivided attention.”
Sally Henshaw has been with the Red Cross for more than 25 years. She enjoys her work in the Canteen with those who donate blood.
“It’s my small contribution giving back to the community I live in,” Henshaw said.
The Canteen is an area of rest, recuperation and socialization for those who just donated blood. It’s also the area where Beth Curry volunteers. Curry is a young lady with Down syndrome who greets donors as they enter the Canteen.
“I make sure they are given something to drink and a sugar snack to help replenish their energy,” Curry said. She has been a volunteer for more than 15 years.
Ken Lam has been volunteering with the Red Cross less than a year. He is part of the Southwestern Community Action Council. He talks with donors before they begin rolling up their sleeve.
“I’m a part of the registration process,” Lam said. “I make sure all information on past and new donors is current and all blank spots are filled in and signed.”
Eighty-four-year-old Peggy Saunders is a retired Cabell County elementary school teacher. She began volunteering with the Red Cross as part of her church group more than 25 years ago. She is the only one left from that group. Her motto is “Everyone should find something worthwhile and donate their time to make it better than it was before you came.” Her outgoing personality makes her a natural to offer her time in the Canteen on those busy days where help is always needed.
Seventy-one-year-old Larry McCallister is a retired minister who began with the Red Cross Disaster Response Team during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
“In the beginning, I just wanted to help out any way I could,” McCallister said. “I have since been involved with fires, floods, tornadoes and hurricanes as far away as Alabama and Florida. I’m still doing what I can, helping with everything from food and shelter to spiritual care.”
Rebecca Endres has only been a volunteer since June and already she wears several hats with the Red Cross.
“I wanted to make an impact in my community by feeling I’m really contributing to something that’s worthwhile,” Endres said. “Today, we installed 15 smoke alarms where needed. Tomorrow I may be working as part of our Disaster Action Team. Regardless, I love the feeling of being a part of something that makes a difference in our community and town.”
For more information about becoming a volunteer, call Kelly Kolb, Red Cross volunteer recruitment specialist for West Virginia, at 304-340-3661.