Hello all. I hope your week has been well. Mine has been OK, still no air conditioning in the office, but hey, it could be worse, right? Oh well. This hot weather lately has me even more ready for those chilly fall days.
I honestly cannot wait for a cool, rainy, October day. I love them. Those days where you can just bundle up and chill on the couch and spend the entire day watching scary movies until your backside fuses to the furniture. They can’t come soon enough. But, for a lot of us, we have things to do. Lots of things to do, and no matter how badly we want to spend our time binge-watching Netflix, we have ball games to get to, grocery stores to wander through, and jobs that need to be done.
For those of us not fortunate enough to spend the day in our pajamas, there are comfy alternatives for when we need to be presentable, at best. Cozy but cute is a good way to describe it. If you’ve been to Target recently, then you probably know what I am talking about. They have a wide assortment of sweatshirts in different patterns, prints and designs. These are perfect for running errands or even hanging out at home. They are warm, but lightweight enough they won’t feel too bulky under a jacket. What I like most about these sweatshirts is they are crew neck. I am not a fan of hoodies and find them awfully constricting and extremely uncomfortable.
That’s not the only reason I don’t like them; there’s a scene in the original Pet Sematary where this guy, who is clearly dead, wanders into the doctor’s bedroom, wearing a hoodie. I know it’s silly, but it really freaked me out as a kid and I have had a weird phobia about them ever since.
While the price tag may be a little high for my taste, around $19.99, it’s still a pretty good deal. There are cheaper alternatives, too. Walmart’s Time and True brand is pretty good, and those sweatshirts are around $5-$10. Plus, you can get matching sweatpants, if you were so inclined. H&M is another place to get cheap, comfy sweatshirts. The one pictured was around $9.99 and is made pretty much like the Target ones, except the cuffs are a bit different. It was thin enough to wear under a jacket but thick enough to keep me warm, even though this picture was taken in the middle of summer. A crewneck like this one paired with leggings or distressed jeans and simple sneakers is a must have for running errands when all you really want to do is stay home. Have a great week and happy shopping!